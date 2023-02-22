Sign up
Photo 1716
Swinister Burn
Not many old bridges like this one left.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd February 2023 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Kitty Hawke
ace
Looks like that has been there for a very long time........
February 22nd, 2023
Karen
ace
That is just so beautful. A solid thick arched bridge made out of stone … you’re right, there is not much of that type of construction left. It’s an awesome sight.
February 22nd, 2023
