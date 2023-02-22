Previous
Swinister Burn by lifeat60degrees
Swinister Burn

Not many old bridges like this one left.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Kitty Hawke ace
Looks like that has been there for a very long time........
February 22nd, 2023  
Karen ace
That is just so beautful. A solid thick arched bridge made out of stone … you’re right, there is not much of that type of construction left. It’s an awesome sight.
February 22nd, 2023  
