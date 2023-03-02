Previous
Two days of glorious sunshine in a row! Bit colder today due to the wind picking up however. Feels like we've had more sunshine in March already than we did in February.
This photo from one of the extensions to my coastal walk circular route.
Richard Lewis

Chris Cook ace
Very nice composition
March 2nd, 2023  
