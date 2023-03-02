Sign up
Photo 1717
More Sunshine
Two days of glorious sunshine in a row! Bit colder today due to the wind picking up however. Feels like we've had more sunshine in March already than we did in February.
This photo from one of the extensions to my coastal walk circular route.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cumlewick
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice composition
March 2nd, 2023
