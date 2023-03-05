Sign up
Photo 1718
Sunday Coastal Walk
Weather permitting Sunday Morning's walk will almost certainly take me along this stretch of coast.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
