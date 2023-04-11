Sign up
Photo 1740
Mousa Dawn
Early walk with the dog this morning.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6193
photos
161
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
11th April 2023 6:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dawn
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
mousa
Linda Godwin
Love those clouds!
April 11th, 2023
