Bare Branches by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1739

Bare Branches

Still not a lot of colour in the garden. Daffodils and flowering current is about it but bluebells not far away. A lot of dead branches coming off the willows this Spring a combination of sodden ground and strong winds over the last few months.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot
April 10th, 2023  
