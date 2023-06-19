Previous
Handy Fence Post

The fence posts in the village have provided a good number of birds perching on them over the years. I've had a good few species ranging from Bluethroat to Buzzard and today one that appears from time to time the Curlew.
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Richard Lewis

Suzanne ace
Isn't that what fence posts are for???
June 19th, 2023  
