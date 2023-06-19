Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1760
Handy Fence Post
The fence posts in the village have provided a good number of birds perching on them over the years. I've had a good few species ranging from Bluethroat to Buzzard and today one that appears from time to time the Curlew.
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6324
photos
157
followers
43
following
482% complete
View this month »
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
Latest from all albums
106
3015
107
1759
3016
1760
3017
108
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th June 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
curlew
,
sandwick
Suzanne
ace
Isn't that what fence posts are for???
June 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close