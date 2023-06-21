Previous
Flowers in the Mist by lifeat60degrees
Flowers in the Mist

The Solstice mist seemed to follow me about wherever I went today. Heavy rain in the morning as well. Wild flowers always seem to look good in misty conditions especially as they have had their first decent water for about 4 weeks.
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

