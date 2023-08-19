Sign up
Previous
Photo 1791
South Sandwick
At the top of the hill on our walk this morning. Got the walk into the wind over very quickly before heading downhill into the more sheltered areas.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th August 2023 9:14am
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
