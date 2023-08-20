Previous
Punds Ness by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1792

Punds Ness

Looking out from Punds Ness which is on the Ness of Cumliewick at the point of Noness. Plenty of Ness about in these parts.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

