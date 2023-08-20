Sign up
Previous
Photo 1792
Punds Ness
Looking out from Punds Ness which is on the Ness of Cumliewick at the point of Noness. Plenty of Ness about in these parts.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
20th August 2023 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
ness
,
punds
,
sandwick
,
noness
,
cumliewick
