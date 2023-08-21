Sign up
Previous
Photo 1793
Mousa Broch
Looking from "The Wart" trig point across the sound to Mousa Broch. I didn't notice them at first but there is a trail of cruise tourists to the right of the broch who like sheep seem to be following the leader.
21st August 2023
21st Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Views
7
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st August 2023 11:53am
Tags
shetland
,
broch
,
sandwick
,
mousa
