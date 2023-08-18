Sign up
Photo 1790
Hello!!
We were out a short walk before tea and heard a grunt. Then we saw the culprit just as it saw us.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6456
photos
155
followers
40
following
Tags
cow
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 18th, 2023
