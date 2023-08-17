Previous
Bale and Bag by lifeat60degrees
Bale and Bag

Getting as much silage cut and bagged before the rain that is due on Saturday.
Looking at the Wart, Sandwick.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
