Safer Ashore by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1829

Safer Ashore

These two seals, which could be mother and pup, were on the pier at Leebitton but due to the swell and incoming tide they were in danger of being washed off. Mum decided that it would be safer further up the shore in amongst the seaweed.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Louise & Ken
What a touching wildlife photo! Nicely captured here!
November 2nd, 2023  
