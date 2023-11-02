Sign up
Photo 1829
Safer Ashore
These two seals, which could be mother and pup, were on the pier at Leebitton but due to the swell and incoming tide they were in danger of being washed off. Mum decided that it would be safer further up the shore in amongst the seaweed.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
1
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6595
photos
152
followers
40
following
501% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
2nd November 2023 1:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seal
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
Louise & Ken
What a touching wildlife photo! Nicely captured here!
November 2nd, 2023
