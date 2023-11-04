Sign up
Photo 1830
Cloudy Further North
There were plenty of clouds about today but the rain seemed to bypass the village which was a blessing. Quite a calm day but with what little wind there was from the north west it was quite chilly.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
leebitton
