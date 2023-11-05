Sign up
Photo 1831
Sunbursts
At this time of year on a calm morning with broken cloud it is an every changing light in the fields around Sandwick.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
shetland
sandwick
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
November 5th, 2023
