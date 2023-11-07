Sign up
Photo 1832
Pre-Dawn
Very much the blue hour with the sun thinking ab out appearing. Venus in the morning sky as was Uranus.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
houllandlea
