Sunrise Over Mousa by lifeat60degrees
Photo 1837

Sunrise Over Mousa

Sun appearing this morning behind Mousa.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne
Magic!
November 14th, 2023  
Rob Z
Great shot - great time of day..
November 14th, 2023  
