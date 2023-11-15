Sign up
Photo 1838
Foot Warmer
The starlings seem to be enjoying the warmth of the wool!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
1
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
1
1
1
Shetland South Mainland
Canon EOS R8
15th November 2023 9:15am
sheep
shetland
starling
ssndwick
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 15th, 2023
