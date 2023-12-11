Sign up
Photo 1855
Low Sun
The sun doesn't get very high at this time of year.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot :-)
December 11th, 2023
