Heading to Hoswick
Photo 1856

Heading to Hoswick

The road and cycle / walking track into Hoswick. The walking track is in better condition than the road but doesn't get gritted so in icy weather it's better to take the road.
14th December 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
Rob Z
Wonderful scenery in this lovely image.
December 14th, 2023  
