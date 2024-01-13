Sign up
Previous
Photo 1871
Cullister Ness
Brief sunshine first thing.
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
3
2
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6748
photos
157
followers
40
following
512% complete
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
13th January 2024 10:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
cullister
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing capture
January 13th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Love the colours and the 'rays'......
January 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully composed
January 13th, 2024
