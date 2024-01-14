Previous
Horizontal Snow by lifeat60degrees
Horizontal Snow

During weather like today most snow tends to be blown horizontally and tend to be blown into small drifts or stick to upright obstacles.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot love it😊
January 14th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Excellent shot.........but Oh so cold !
January 14th, 2024  
