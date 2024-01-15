Previous
Hallilee by lifeat60degrees
Hallilee

The hill of Hallilee above Levenwick taken from across the bay in Sandwick. While a lot of snow today most was blown away.
Richard Lewis

Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
