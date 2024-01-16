Sign up
Photo 1874
More Feed Required
Same farmer as yesterday taking a feed ring to a field before filling it with silage.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th January 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
crofting
