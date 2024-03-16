Sign up
Previous
Photo 1913
Coltsfoot
Yellows beginning to spring throughout Sandwick
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6888
photos
152
followers
39
following
524% complete
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
3286
3287
181
1137
3288
182
1913
3289
Views
2
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
16th March 2024 2:45pm
Tags
shetland
,
coltsfoot
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
