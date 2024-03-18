Previous
Glorious Afternoon

A complete change in the weather in the afternoon with blue seas and sky. I did have binoculars and big lens with me but saw very few birds at a close range.
Photo taken looking eastwards from Hoswick.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Richard Lewis

