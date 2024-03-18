Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1914
Glorious Afternoon
A complete change in the weather in the afternoon with blue seas and sky. I did have binoculars and big lens with me but saw very few birds at a close range.
Photo taken looking eastwards from Hoswick.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6891
photos
152
followers
39
following
524% complete
View this month »
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
Latest from all albums
1137
3288
182
1913
3289
3290
1914
3291
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
Shetland South Mainland
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close