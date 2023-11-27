Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
151 / 365
Redwing
He didn't want his photo taken but showed off why he gets his name as he beats a hasty retreat.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6651
photos
152
followers
40
following
41% complete
View this month »
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
Latest from all albums
1845
150
3177
1846
3178
151
1847
3179
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Birds and Wild Flowers
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
27th November 2023 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
redwing
,
sandwick
Chris Cook
ace
Great job catching him in flight before he got away.
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close