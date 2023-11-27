Previous
Redwing by lifeat60degrees
Redwing

He didn't want his photo taken but showed off why he gets his name as he beats a hasty retreat.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Chris Cook ace
Great job catching him in flight before he got away.
November 27th, 2023  
