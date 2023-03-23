Sign up
63 / 365
Violets are blue …
More spring flowers for today’s shot. Don’t know what they are - I realise they’re not violets! - but they are very bright and cheerful anyway.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
63
photos
17
followers
16
following
17% complete
View this month »
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th March 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
kali
ace
amazing colour
March 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. I know these as windflowers. Related to anemones.
March 23rd, 2023
