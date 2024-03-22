Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Wall with a whirl
This is set into the wall of the Varsity Hotel in Cambridge. Not quite sure what it is but I found it quite intriguing!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd March 2024 12:50pm
Tags
cambridge
Diana
ace
I love the patina of this!
March 23rd, 2024
