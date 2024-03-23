Sign up
Trio in the sunshine
Discovered a fantastic new coffee shop while Ellie was in her acro class. It’s in a most unexpected location on an industrial park and the coffee was delicious! The spring sunshine at my table was very welcome too. I’ll be back!
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
365
iPhone 15
Taken
23rd March 2024 12:48pm
coffee
cambridge
