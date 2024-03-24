Sign up
Photo 448
Who’s the boss?
A herd of delightfully coloured and patterned giraffes has sprung up around Cambridge. They will be auctioned off for a good cause and in the meantime they are brightening up the street art scene. 🦒
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
451
photos
29
followers
26
following
123% complete
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
25th March 2024 2:46pm
Tags
giraffe
,
cambridge
,
“street
,
art”
