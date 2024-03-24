Previous
Who’s the boss? by lizgooster
Photo 448

Who’s the boss?

A herd of delightfully coloured and patterned giraffes has sprung up around Cambridge. They will be auctioned off for a good cause and in the meantime they are brightening up the street art scene. 🦒
Liz Gooster

