Ripening currants by ljmanning
Ripening currants

My neighbour’s red currants are nearly ready.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
Carole G ace
Oh, I love red currants. Don't see many of them in NZ, I think it might not be cold enough. Brings back memories of picking them in my parents garden.
July 3rd, 2022  
Babs ace
They look gorgeous. Hope you get to them before the birds do.
July 3rd, 2022  
