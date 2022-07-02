Sign up
Photo 548
Ripening currants
My neighbour’s red currants are nearly ready.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
697
photos
130
followers
132
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G85
Taken
2nd July 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
bush
,
currant
Carole G
ace
Oh, I love red currants. Don't see many of them in NZ, I think it might not be cold enough. Brings back memories of picking them in my parents garden.
July 3rd, 2022
Babs
ace
They look gorgeous. Hope you get to them before the birds do.
July 3rd, 2022
