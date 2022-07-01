House Wrens

I *finally* managed to photograph a House Wren. Since they are the most common wren in North America that doesn’t sound like much of a challenge, but while we hear them all the time (they are LOUD) I’ve never managed to get a photo. And today I got a pair! They appear to be taking over the tree cavity that the Chickadees were in earlier, for their second brood. It seems to involve a lot of renovation and tossing out of sticks. I can just hear her: “This is an absolute gut job. Right back to the studs! I don’t know what you were thinking…”