Photo 641
Inside out
Looking out from the 5th floor of the Palais de congrès, Montréal.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
3rd October 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
windows
,
architecture
