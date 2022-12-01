Previous
Next
One benefit of shorter days… by ljmanning
Photo 700

One benefit of shorter days…

…is scenes like this on the drive home. SOOC.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is so pretty!
December 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
December 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise