Photo 700
One benefit of shorter days…
…is scenes like this on the drive home. SOOC.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
693
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
sunset
trees
field
glow
silhouettes
Corinne C
This is so pretty!
December 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2022
Mags
How beautiful!
December 2nd, 2022
