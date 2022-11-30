Sign up
Photo 699
Urban stone
An old bathtub factory has found new life as upscale condos.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
3
3
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
889
photos
132
followers
122
following
191% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
30th November 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
stone
,
windows
,
pattern
,
architecture
,
heritage
,
condos
Mags
ace
Love the patterns and three Christmas trees on the bottom.
December 1st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the patterns and symmetry.
December 1st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful building
December 1st, 2022
