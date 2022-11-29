Sign up
Photo 698
Bleak beauty
That end of November feeling…
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
888
photos
132
followers
122
following
191% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
29th November 2022 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
autumn
,
forest
,
shoreline
KWind
ace
Lovely scene!
November 30th, 2022
