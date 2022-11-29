Previous
Next
Bleak beauty by ljmanning
Photo 698

Bleak beauty

That end of November feeling…
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Lovely scene!
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise