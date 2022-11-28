Previous
Into the mystic by ljmanning
Photo 697

Into the mystic

The city lights reflecting off the heavy cloud cover made the sky glow behind these trees.

Thank you so much for your continued interaction with my posts, especially when my own commenting is very limited at the moment. I appreciate you!
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful and you should tag it for the song title challenge. =) Van Morrison is such a favorite.
November 29th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
Reflected ambient light off of low clouds is a beautiful sight! Add the lovely silhouettes! A winner!
November 29th, 2022  
