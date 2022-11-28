Sign up
Photo 697
Into the mystic
The city lights reflecting off the heavy cloud cover made the sky glow behind these trees.
Thank you so much for your continued interaction with my posts, especially when my own commenting is very limited at the moment. I appreciate you!
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2! I...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S901W
Taken
28th November 2022 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
trees
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
Mags
ace
Beautiful and you should tag it for the song title challenge. =) Van Morrison is such a favorite.
November 29th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Reflected ambient light off of low clouds is a beautiful sight! Add the lovely silhouettes! A winner!
November 29th, 2022
