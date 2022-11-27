Previous
Weather moving in by ljmanning
Photo 696

Weather moving in

The forecast was for rain all day (it was correct). When I was out for my run this morning you could see the skies getting ready.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

LManning (Laura)

Photo Details

Mags ace
There's a whole lot of drama up there. Love it!
November 27th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful in B&W. Kind of weather that makes me prepare a hot cocoa!
November 27th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
November 27th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Spectacular 👌
November 27th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Very atmospheric!
November 27th, 2022  
