Photo 696
Weather moving in
The forecast was for rain all day (it was correct). When I was out for my run this morning you could see the skies getting ready.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
weather
clouds
rain
black-white
black-and-white
skyscape
seen-on-my-run
Mags
There's a whole lot of drama up there. Love it!
November 27th, 2022
Corinne C
Beautiful in B&W. Kind of weather that makes me prepare a hot cocoa!
November 27th, 2022
Joan Robillard
Wonderful bw
November 27th, 2022
Call me Joe
Spectacular 👌
November 27th, 2022
Islandgirl
Very atmospheric!
November 27th, 2022
