A beautiful day for a bike ride by ljmanning
Photo 1281

A beautiful day for a bike ride

Blue skies and bicycles - what could be better? While it was a tad warm (28 feeling like 35) we had a beautiful 40km trail ride through lovely country. The deer flies were fierce though!
4th July 2024

LManning (Laura)

Mags ace
Beautiful sight on your ride!
July 5th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks beautiful!
July 5th, 2024  
