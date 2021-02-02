Previous
Next
Blue and white by ljmanning
2 / 365

Blue and white

More snowy fields and cool clouds, in colour this time.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and when I have time to...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nada ace
Lovely contrast
February 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful blues against the white snow.
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise