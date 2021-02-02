Sign up
2 / 365
Blue and white
More snowy fields and cool clouds, in colour this time.
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
2
0
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I’m a complete amateur with very little technical knowledge. I primarily shoot with my phone, a Samsung Galaxy S8, and when I have time to...
36
photos
17
followers
47
following
0% complete
Tags
snow
,
sky
,
winter
,
clouds
,
field
,
skyscape
Nada
ace
Lovely contrast
February 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful blues against the white snow.
February 3rd, 2021
