62 / 365
Steeple
St. Mary of the Visitation Church, with some crazy cloud action.
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
176
177
178
61
179
180
62
181
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
30th June 2021 8:03pm
b&w
,
church
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
steeple
,
black-white
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Awesome sky and silhouette of the the tower.
July 1st, 2021
