Puff by ljmanning
Puff

Western salsify, also called yellow salsify and western goatbeard, is a pretty enough wildflower, but it leaves these spectacular seed heads that look like giant dandelions. The root, when cooked, is said to taste like oysters.
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

LManning (Laura)

