73 / 365
Smoky sunrise
The haze from the wildfires is lingering, though it was mostly dissipated by yet another thunder storm late this morning. Makes for a spectacular sunrise though.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
281
photos
85
followers
127
following
20% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
27th July 2021 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
haze
,
wildfire-smoke
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful too!
July 28th, 2021
