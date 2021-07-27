Previous
Next
Smoky sunrise by ljmanning
73 / 365

Smoky sunrise

The haze from the wildfires is lingering, though it was mostly dissipated by yet another thunder storm late this morning. Makes for a spectacular sunrise though.
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful too!
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise