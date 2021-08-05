Previous
Next
Giant Swallowtail 2 by ljmanning
76 / 365

Giant Swallowtail 2

Lots of movement in this one, but you can see more of the colour and markings on the underside of the lower wings. They seem to flutter their wings almost constantly!
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the markings on the giant swallowtail - frustrating when they won't slow down to pose for you :)
August 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise