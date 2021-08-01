Previous
Detail of the Portal by ljmanning
75 / 365

Detail of the Portal

A section of the elaborate front portal of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate. The church is a classic example of the High Victorian Gothic Revival style.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Excellent shot!
August 2nd, 2021  
