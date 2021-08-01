Sign up
75 / 365
Detail of the Portal
A section of the elaborate front portal of the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate. The church is a classic example of the High Victorian Gothic Revival style.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I'm doing this project for...
Photo Details
Tags
church
,
cathedral
,
architecture
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent shot!
August 2nd, 2021
