Goldenrod Crab Spider

This little spider is fascinating! They can actively camouflage themselves, changing their body colour from white to yellow depending on the flower they are hunting on. They are fond of goldenrod, hence the name. On a pink flower like this echinacea they would seem to be vulnerable, but most of their predators can’t see the red spectrum, so they become invisible. They are called crab spiders because they can walk forwards and backwards, like a crab, and they use their long front legs to hunt.

All of this info courtesy of David Attenborough’s Life In Colour, on Netflix. 😁