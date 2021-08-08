Previous
Next
Spider web by ljmanning
78 / 365

Spider web

“Each of us is a unique strand in the intricate web of life, and here to make a difference.”
~ Deepak Chopra
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

LManning (Laura)

ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture of this perfect web, great matching quote.
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise