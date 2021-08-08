Sign up
78 / 365
Spider web
“Each of us is a unique strand in the intricate web of life, and here to make a difference.”
~ Deepak Chopra
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
1
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well.
298
photos
89
followers
131
following
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
216
217
76
218
77
219
220
78
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
DSC-RX100M6
Taken
8th August 2021 8:47am
Tags
web
,
spider-web
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous capture of this perfect web, great matching quote.
August 8th, 2021
