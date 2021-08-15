Sign up
79 / 365
Split open
Found this cutaway milkweed pod on the ground. I thought the shapes worked well for a black and white.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
1
LManning (Laura)
ace
@ljmanning
I've loved taking pictures for most of my life, but have never really studied the art of doing it well. I’m doing this project for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Etcetera
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
15th August 2021 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milkweed
,
cutaway
,
seed-pod
Lin
ace
Great processing
August 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wonderful textures!
August 16th, 2021
