The Opera House

More from “Stone Town” St. Marys. The Opera House was built in 1879 for the Independent Order of Oddfellows. It is a notable example of the Gothic Revival style. Originally it housed three stores on the ground level, a concert hall above, and the Oddfellows temple on the upper floor. In 1919 the entire block was converted to a flour mill, and it functioned as such for 50 years. In 1987 it was saved and restored by the local Lions Club. It is now home to the

Opera House Apartments.